AmaZulu 'tactically trapped' Kaizer Chiefs, reveals Romain Folz

Romain Folz says they planned specifically for Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Durban - AmaZulu Head Coach Romain Folz has admitted to ' tactically trapping' Kaizer Chiefs in their 4-0 mauling on Friday evening.

Usuthu grabbed their first home victory over Amakhosi in over two decades and jumped back into the CAF competitions qualification conversation, into fifth and training third placed Richards Bay by five points.

AmaZulu made both personnel and tactical adjustments for their clash against Chiefs.

Those decisions reaped the rewards pretty early as Dumisani Zuma and Ramahlwe Mphahlele scored two headers and Junior Dion added a third as the host went into the break with a 3-0 advantage for just the second time in the club's history.

Folz, who had won just a single league match prior to this clash, revealed that his side planned specifically for Chiefs and their tactical flexibility is the main reason for his side's victory.

"Having possession is one thing but it all depends on what you do with it, the plan was respected even though I'm not going to reveal what we worked on," he said.

He then added: "Every time a coach speaks about dominance it tends to translate into possession well. I would agree and disagree because it all depends on what you're intending to do.

"We were happy not to have possession at first and I believe that was the right decision."

"Today I don't think they dominated us, we just let them think they were dominating so we can hit them on the counter."

The French-Moroccan mentor cut a confident figure while speaking to members of the media understandingly so as he managed two or more goals in a single match since his arrival in South Africa at the beginning of the season.

Folz also opened up about his technical team's identification of Chiefs aerial frailties aided their historic victory over the Amakhosi

When asked whether he had prepared his boys for set-pieces Folz said "Yes it's something that we spoke about. When you prepare for games you look at the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent and this was one of them."

@SmisoScribe

