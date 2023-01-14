AmaZulu 'tactically trapped' Kaizer Chiefs, reveals Romain Folz

Durban - AmaZulu Head Coach Romain Folz has admitted to ' tactically trapping' Kaizer Chiefs in their 4-0 mauling on Friday evening. Usuthu grabbed their first home victory over Amakhosi in over two decades and jumped back into the CAF competitions qualification conversation, into fifth and training third placed Richards Bay by five points.

AmaZulu made both personnel and tactical adjustments for their clash against Chiefs. Those decisions reaped the rewards pretty early as Dumisani Zuma and Ramahlwe Mphahlele scored two headers and Junior Dion added a third as the host went into the break with a 3-0 advantage for just the second time in the club's history. Folz, who had won just a single league match prior to this clash, revealed that his side planned specifically for Chiefs and their tactical flexibility is the main reason for his side's victory.

"Having possession is one thing but it all depends on what you do with it, the plan was respected even though I'm not going to reveal what we worked on," he said. 🗣️ "I'll be happy when we are capable of doing performances like this back-to-back."



AmaZulu coach Romain Folz reacts to their big #DStvWin over Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/ShIQdWgx5o — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 13, 2023 He then added: "Every time a coach speaks about dominance it tends to translate into possession well. I would agree and disagree because it all depends on what you're intending to do. "We were happy not to have possession at first and I believe that was the right decision."

3-0 to AmaZulu before half-time!



Khune won't want to see this again 🙃 pic.twitter.com/vlZ6XGKwt4 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 13, 2023 "Today I don't think they dominated us, we just let them think they were dominating so we can hit them on the counter." The French-Moroccan mentor cut a confident figure while speaking to members of the media understandingly so as he managed two or more goals in a single match since his arrival in South Africa at the beginning of the season. Folz also opened up about his technical team's identification of Chiefs aerial frailties aided their historic victory over the Amakhosi

