AmaZulu, TS Galaxy open season with stalemate

Durban — AmaZulu and TS Galaxy opened their respective league seasons with a 0-0 stalemate at the Wits Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon. CHECK OUT YOUR FAVOURITE PREMIER LEAGUE AND PSL TEAMS’ FOOTBALL FIXTURES

Both sides had their fair share of opportunities in the game. In the end, a lack of early season fitness appeared to get the better of them as both also lacked the finesse in the final third to bring home that elusive goal. The game was played at the Wits Stadium as a result of the Springboks having utilized the Mbombela Stadium in their victory over New Zealand on Saturday. AmaZulu started the game utilizing a 4-4-2 formation and while Brandon Truter’s side began the game subdued, they started to get more comfortable on the ball as the game progressed.

A surprise from Usuthu was Truter’s decision to hand a start to 35-year-old Lehlohonolo Majoro while keeping one of the club’s marquee signings Ethan Brooks on the bench. Majoro showed composure and a fine first touch with his lack pace letting him down. The veteran capitalised on some poor defending from the Rockets in the 20th minute to create an opportunity for himself but in the end, his lack of pace prevented him from striking the ball cleanly before Galaxy cleand up. Five minutes later, AmaZulu new signing George Maluleka hit a free-kick sweetly but just off target. To his credit, Galaxy keeper Melusi Buthelezi, who will be pushing for a Bafana Bafana call-up this season, may have had the ball covered. Majoro’s lack of pace once again let him down in the 37th minute as he just failed to get a touch on Riaan Hanamub’s through ball which would have opened the scoring.

Galaxy ultimately had the best opportunity of the first half on the stroke of half-time. A wonderfully worked through ball from Marks Munyai exposed holes in the AmaZulu defence and found its way to Lindokuhle Mbatha but he wasted the opportunity. Early on in the second half, Bathusi Aubaas wasted a good opportunity for Galaxy. The midfielder found himself in good space following a breakaway but in the end, his pass to Aphelele Teto was poor.

Later on, Gabadinho Mhango found Galaxy keeper Buthelezi off his line, attempting an ambitious shot from way out. The Rockets keeper was equal to the task and avoided conceding what would have been an embarrassing goal. AmaZulu were lucky to have not conceded a penalty in second half stoppage-time after Bongi Ntuli was guilty of blatantly handing the ball in the area. In the end, the referee waved play on in what was a poor decision.

