DURBAN – AmaZulu are targeting a strong finish in their last game in front of their own supporters at King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi tomorrow at 3pm. Usuthu face a relegation-threatened Black Leopards side in what promises to be a mouth-watering encounter.

Leopards are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table.

Usuthu have been nearly flawless in their own territory this season in league matches. They have suffered only two defeats at home this season - at the hands of Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United.

Usuthu coach Cavin Johnson is targeting a positive finish at home as they bid farewell to the legendary Siyabonga “Bhele” Nomvethe, who will appear for the last time in his glittering career.

“We have two cup finals. We’ve been very consistent at home and we want to finish on a positive note.

"We’ve got a good team and we’ve got to go out there and get three points,” Johnson said.

Bhele is retiring at the end of this season.

The former Bafana Bafana marksman has seen it all in his career.

Siyabonga 'Bhele' Nomvethe is retiring at the end of this season. Photo: Muzi Ntombela / Backpagepix

“Bhele is in the 18-man squad. We want to say goodbye to Bhele at home in a right manner.

"We wish him well in his life after football. He has been a very good servant of the game. People of KwaZulu-Natal have to take care of Nomvethe. He has done well all these years. His experience needs to be put in to use. Bhele has been a great advert for South African football."

AmaZulu are 11th on the log with 30 points after 28 games. Usuthu still need another two points to mathematically avoid relegation.

“We don’t have any suspensions. The only injury that we have is Thapelo Nyongo.

"We want to finish on a high. We know that it is a pressure game. Our target is to get six points in our last two games,” the coach said.





