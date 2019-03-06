Cavin Johnson is well aware of his team's problems at the back and is searching for the solution. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN - AmaZulu have tried different options at the back without any success. Coach Cavin Johnson is well aware of the problem and searching for the solution.

AmaZulu have conceded six goals in two matches - they were trounced 4-1 by Orlando Pirates, and Maritzburg United rubbed salt in to the wound on Friday in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg as they emerged as 2-1 victors.

AmaZulu will entertain Bidvest Wits at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Saturday at 8.15pm in a PSL showdown.

“It is a major, major climb. We’ve heard that before here at AmaZulu. It is a major climb for us to fix it up. We know we can fix it up. Players are capable of fixing it up. They’ve got to come up and fix it up,” Johnson said.

AmaZulu are 11th on the log with 23 points after 22 games, and are four clear of the 15th-placed Free State Stars.

“We’ve always been there. We’ve never been out of it. Unless we got that six points, we wouldn’t be there," Johnson said, referring to the points deducted following a Fifa ruling after being found guilty of unlawfully terminating Phineas Nambandi's contract.

The Namibian still had three years remaining on his contract with Usuthu when the club decided to let him go in 2014.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

"I’ve always believed that we are in there. I’ve never said I’m not there. If you are not number one, everybody is there. That’s the nature of the game," Johnson elaborated.

AmaZulu will be banking on their decent home record when they lock horns with Wits. They have been difficult to defeat at home, with only Kaizer Chiefs managing to get the better of Usuthu in their own territory.

The likes of Sundowns, Cape Town City and Pirates have failed to collect maximum points in Umlazi.

AmaZulu are winless in their previous two matches, and will be desperate to get back to winning ways.





The Mercury

Like us on Facebook