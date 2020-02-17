DURBAN – AmaZulu have decided against taking any legal actions for Mabhuti Khenyeza who resigned at the club's WhatsApp social-media group.
Independent Media has been reliable informed that Khenyeza handed his resignation on the club's WhatsApp group.
Khenyeza vacated his position as an assistant coach to Jozef Vukusic after the game against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban.
Usuthu succumbed to a 2-1 defeat. Khenyeza will now take over as the head coach of GladAfrica Championship outfit, TS Galaxy.
He will be replacing Dan Malisela on a two year contract at the club.