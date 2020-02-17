AmaZulu will not take any legal actions against Khenyeza









Independent Media has been reliably informed that Mabhuti Khenyeza handed his resignation on the club's WhatsApp group. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix DURBAN – AmaZulu have decided against taking any legal actions for Mabhuti Khenyeza who resigned at the club's WhatsApp social-media group. Independent Media has been reliable informed that Khenyeza handed his resignation on the club's WhatsApp group. Khenyeza vacated his position as an assistant coach to Jozef Vukusic after the game against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban. Usuthu succumbed to a 2-1 defeat. Khenyeza will now take over as the head coach of GladAfrica Championship outfit, TS Galaxy. He will be replacing Dan Malisela on a two year contract at the club.

"We were all surprised. Mabhuti is not a bad person and I don't know who advised him. He didn't do things by following a right procedure. It is undermining that he can sent a resignation letter via a WhatsApp group and worse of all to a club group.

How will he feel if his contract is sent on a WhatsApp group. He is still young and he will learn that you need to do things in a certain way but the club won't be pursuing any legal action. They got serious things to worry about," a source explained.

Ayanda Dlamini will take over as an assistant coach to Vukusic for the remaining eight games. Dlamini was coaching Usuthu's reserve side that is campaigning in the MultChoice Diski Challenge.

"Most ex-footballers tend to neglect the administration part of football. The administration part is very dangerous. AmaZulu are a club that doesn't stand in people's way. Last year, he asked to leave the club and joined Maritzburg United and we allowed him to do that. He then resigned and asked to come back and we welcomed him with open arms. Mabhuti should have done it better. You can just resign on whatapp. He should have sat down with Lunga Sokhela (General Manger) and explained his situation," a source stated.

Team Manager at Usuthu Qedi Dlamini said they were shocked by the departure of Khenyeza.

"We were shocked by his departure. We wish him the very best of luck on his new job. We can't discuss his contract and how he resigned because that is internal matter. The club will announce the new changes in due course," Dlamini explained.

After the loss against Arrows, Vukusic maintained that he won't step down as the head coach of Usuthu and the club still has faith on him.

"We won't be firing the coach. Bringing a new coach at this stage of the season is not ideal. It is very dangerous. All we can do is to give the head coach the necessary support." Dlamini elaborated.

Usuthu are hovering at the foot of the table after 22 games.

