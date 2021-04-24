AmaZulu win beat TS Galaxy to keep pressure on Sundowns, while Pirates, Swallows draw

DURBAN – A brace from Lehlohonolo Majoro steered AmaZulu to a 2-1 win over TS Galaxy at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium yesterday, allowing Benni McCarthy's team to keep the pressure on log leaders Sundowns.

Veteran Majoro opened the scoring in the 33rd minute after his right-footed shot gave Galaxy keeper Marlon Heugh no chance of saving. Majoro doubled his team's lead just before half-time with a simple tap-in as his side exerted their domination.

Galaxy did manage to grab a consolation with virtually the last kick of the game as Lindokuhle Mbatha struck his penalty beyond the reach of Usuthu keeper Veli Mothwa.

#DStvPrem - HALFTIME:



AmaZulu 2-0 TS Galaxy

Swallows 1-0 Pirates



Amazulu continue their remarkable resurgence under Benni McCarthy. Whilst an own goal from Pirates, keeps the Swallows FC fairytale season going.



Stream live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 #DStvPrem | #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/JkMew5ak2s — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 24, 2021

ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns parked the bus, says AmaZulu’s Benni McCarthy

A 74th minute goal from Tshegofatso Mabasa earned Orlando Pirates a 1-1 draw with Moroka Swallows in “the original Soweto derby” at the Dobsonville Stadium.

Pirates were handed a free-kick and took it quickly. After some good inter-play, a forward ball was neatly executed into the path of Mabasa who headed beyond the reach of Swallows keeper Virgil Vries.

Swallows took the lead in the 15th minute after Pirates captain Thulani Hlatswayo ended up sending the ball into his own net.

ALSO READ: Amazulu and Sundowns fire blanks in Durban

Hlatswayo ended up diverting a low ball from Vuyo Mere beyond Wayne Sandilands to give Swallows the lead. Unlike most own goals, the way that Hlatswayo struck the ball was actually impressive on the eye and had he been on scoring a goal for his side rather than sending the ball into his own net, it may have even been a contender for the goal of the month.

Swallows could have doubled their lead in the 20th minute as Lebohang Mokoena’s cross found Zaphaniah Mbokoma, though Sandilands managed to save.

Pirates came close to equalizing in the 27th minute as Abel Mabaso’s pin-point cross found Vincent Pule. The latter managed to position himself well but sent his effort wide of the target.

ALSO READ: We did park the bus, admits Mamelodi Sundowns’ Manqoba Mngqithi

Pirates started to come to life in the last 30 minutes with the introduction of Jooste in particular, injecting some spark into their attack.

Jooste proved to be a thorn in the flesh of Swallows in the 80th minute send a good ball into the path of team-mate Fortune Makaringe, though Makaringe’s shot ended up being saved by Vries.

Pirates now have two very challenging fixtures ahead. They are set to face off against Eyimba in their final CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage game on Wednesday before returning to South Africa for a home clash against Mamelodi Sundowns next Sunday.

@eshlinv

IOL Sport