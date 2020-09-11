AmaZulu won’t be selling striker Bongi Ntuli

DURBAN - AmaZulu are more determined than ever to shake off their serial relegation candidates tag in the new season. First up, the Durban club has made it known that their top marksman, Bongi Ntuli, is not for sale and will become a pillar around which they will build their arsenal. The lanky talisman enjoyed a sensational season with Usuthu as he almost single-handedly saved the club from the drop with his 13 league goals. Because of his rich vein of form in front of goal, Ntuli has been linked with a move back to “big” Gauteng clubs. Previously, he was on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns. However, General Manager at AmaZulu, Lunga Sokhela, confirmed that Ntuli is not leaving the club. “We haven’t had official offers for Mr Bongi Ntuli. He is our player. We’ve heard rumours and talks but we don’t have anything official,” Sokhela detailed while speaking with the media. Ntuli rose in to the occasion every time the club needed someone to come to the party, maintaining a higher work-rate even when things weren’t going great for his team.

Bongi Ntuli celebrating a goal for AmaZulu. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

“He is a critical member of our squad, especially in his position and what he brings,” said Sokhela.

Ntuli joined Usuthu on a permanent basis last season from Sundowns. Orlando Pirates were reported to be interested in signing the goal-poacher but Sokhela insisted that he is not going anywhere.

“He is still contracted with the club. We don’t have any desire to release him,” Sokhela elaborated.

Tough times never last, but tough people do! 🟢



Thank you for your continued support throughout this season!! 💚



We will continue to fight for the badge and we cannot wait to see you cheering on from the stands again 🙏🏽



Until next time,



Heeebeeee!!!! 🙌🏽#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/pJoFLcR29U — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) September 5, 2020

Usuthu released Milos Lacny and they have indicated that they will be looking to beef up their strike force. Ntuli and Lehlohonolo Majoro will need backup if they are to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for Usuthu.

“We will be looking to add numbers in our strike force. That’s one of the areas that we will be looking to strengthen in the transfer market,” Sokhela elaborated.

AmaZulu will be looking to collect as many points as possible at the start of the new season to avoid a situation where they are fighting to survive relegation towards the end of the season.

@Minenhlecr7