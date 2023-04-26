AmaZulu’s Ayanda Dlamini opens door to co-coach system for next season

Johannesburg - AmaZulu interim coach Ayanda Dlamini has opened the door to a potential co-coaching system for next season. Usuthu have undergone massive changes in recent weeks with the redeployment of coach Romain Folz as club ‘technical director’, and are set for more restructuring in the post-season.

The KwaZulu Natal-based club have been linked with current Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Manqoba Mnqgithi in recents weeks, with club president Sandile Zungu admitting they were considering bringing the experienced mentor to their shores. “The possibility of Manqoba Mngqithi is a mouth-watering one indeed for AmaZulu. He would be no stranger to the club, having coached here before. But we must also respect the fact there’s an option on his current contract, and we must then respect his employers.” said Zungu Radio 2000.

Dlamini, a long time servant of the club since his playing days, has said although the decisions of hiring and firing of coaches is left to the club’s board, he is open to whatever suggestions that might come about with the arrival of a new coach. “That question is for the management, they have to make that decision and if they bring someone else then that person will make the decision of who he wants to work with and then we take it from there,” he told IOL Sport.

“Right now I find myself as an interim coach and I accepted that. If tomorrow I’m told I’m going to be a co-coach with someone else I will deal with that when the time comes.” For now, Dlamini has the difficult duty of ensuring the club retain their top-flight status as they languish just three points off the relegation zone in 12th. @ScribeSmiso