AmaZulu’s Brandon Truter hoping to take all three points against Maritzburg United

Johannesburg — Amazulu's coach Brandon Truter says they are wary of the threat posed by neighbours Maritzburg United, although they’ll not leave any stone unturned as they are hellbent on reigning supreme in the KwaZulu-Natal derby. Truter has enjoyed a new start to life at Usuthu after replacing Benni McCarthy.

Story continues below Advertisment

He won his first game against Baroka in the league, while he watched from the stands as his team crashed out of the CAF Champions League group stage on a mild note after a 1-1 draw with Horoya AC. However, with Usuthu having had to work hard to get that win over the bottom placed Baroka, ‘Brakkies’ know that their job will be cut out for them against an equally struggling Maritzburg. Usuthu are looking to consolidate their spot in the top-eighth as they are seventh on the table, while Maritzburg are 12th and four points ahead of the play-off spot positioned TS Galaxy.

But this match is more than just about points, there are also the province’s bragging rights up for grabs. And having the two teams played three draws in their last three meetings, Truter says he wants AmaZulu to reign supreme this time around . “I still think Maritzburg is a very good team. With their coach (Ernst Middendorp), tactically, they are very organised,” Truter said. “Looking at the log positions, they are in danger (of being relegated). And it’s difficult to play teams that are fighting for their lives. We also experienced that against Baroka. So it’s going to be a very tough game.

Story continues below Advertisment

“But the boys are prepared, it’s the KZN derby and we are looking to rule the province by winning all our derbies. There’s still two more to go after this one. But I backed my boys to get a win. “The last three derbies between the two teams have ended in draws and we are looking to break that this weekend.” Considering that AmaZulu had only won twice, on the continent, in their last 10 matches across all competitions, what is it that Truter has changed since his arrival last month?

Story continues below Advertisment

“For me as a coach, you have to get the players to buy-in on what you want to get across,” Truter said. “For the players and from the coach’s perspective, I think the man-management and the relationship between player and the coach needs to be there. “It’s not so much about the technical and tactical elements. It’s about man-management. They are humans and we have to respect one another and everyone’s opinions as well. So I am hoping that atmosphere can continue” Truter is still auditioning for a permanent coaching role at Usuthu, given that he’s signed until the end of the season.

Story continues below Advertisment