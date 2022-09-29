AmaZulu’s Keagan Buchanan expecting Kaizer Chiefs revival under Arthur Zwane

Johannesburg - AmaZulu will travel to the FNB Stadium on Sunday for their MTN8 semi-final first leg encounter with Kaizer Chiefs and one of five ex-Chiefs players currently in the AmaZulu camp, Keagan Buchanan has called for caution amongst his teammates as the unpredictable nature of Amakhosi presents a great challenge. Buchanan has also thrown his weight behind Chiefs' current head coach Arthur Zwane and expects him to turn things around.

"Obviously knowing coach Arthur and how he likes to play, it's not what they're doing at the moment, it's not the complete idea that he has at the moment," he said "They're one of the teams that are struggling to get going, but I feel like the teams that aren't predictable are the most dangerous because you don't know what to expect on the day, they could just rock up and it all works.

"So we can’t underestimate them, we just have to take the idea of how they want to play and try and put up our own game plan and how we want to play and impose ourselves on them as much as we can." Even with Chiefs' up-and-down form, Buchanan still believes Usuthu head into their semi-final against the Glamour Boys as the underdogs.

"Yes we are going into this game as underdogs because of the brand of Kaizer Chiefs and considering what it stands for, they should be winning every game," he explained. "But if you know football then you're going to see that it's two well-matched teams in terms of playing personnel, and therefore the execution of tactics is going to play a big role and because it's a cup game, it should be an open match." IOL Sport