AmaZulu’s Olwethu Mzimela set to host a football tournament in Lamontville

As part of his effort to give back to the community, AmaZulu goalkeeper Olwethu Mzimela is set to host a football tournament in his hometown of Lamontville, south of Durban.

The tournament will take place on the 15th and 16th of June and will feature Under-13 teams battling it out for glory earlier in the day, before open teams go head-to-head later on.

Mzimela, widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in South African football, said the tournament was aimed at building and nurturing the next generation of talent from Lamontville.

"I want to assist young people in the township, to help them steer clear of substance abuse because you can see the situation. Drugs and everything going on. On the 16th, we're doing it for them to ensure that they become occupied with something that they love, which is football," said the 23-year-old shot-stopper