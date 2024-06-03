AmaZulu’s Olwethu Mzimela set to host a football tournament in Lamontville

By Mthobisi Nozulela
As part of his effort to give back to the community, AmaZulu goalkeeper Olwethu Mzimela is set to host a football tournament in his hometown of Lamontville, south of Durban.
The tournament will take place on the 15th and 16th of June and will feature Under-13 teams battling it out for glory earlier in the day, before open teams go head-to-head later on.
Mzimela, widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in South African football, said the tournament was aimed at building and nurturing the next generation of talent from Lamontville.
"I want to assist young people in the township, to help them steer clear of substance abuse because you can see the situation. Drugs and everything going on. On the 16th, we're doing it for them to ensure that they become occupied with something that they love, which is football," said the 23-year-old shot-stopper
Mzimela also added that the tournament will see more talent emerge and be recognised.
"There are many things that we want to achieve, and through the tournament, we have had a few kids get the opportunity to train with AmaZulu. But also, we have received a few sponsors this year," said Mzimela, adding that Hollywoodbets have come on board..
Mzimela came through the ranks at the Durban-based side and made his debut in the DStv Premiership against eventual champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the recently completed season.
Despite only making his debut in the 2023/24 season, the 23-year-old has already played in the colours of South Africa as he was part of the Bafana side in the Cosafa Cup last year.
In the Cosafa Cup, Mzimela's exploits saw coach Morena Ramoreboli hail him as the future of South African football.
