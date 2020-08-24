AmaZulu’s relegation fears remain despite Bloemfontein Celtic stalemate

JOHANNESBURG - While AmaZulu climbed to 15th on the Absa Premiership standings after their 2-2 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic on Monday, they’ll know that they still need to dig deeper in order to escape relegation this season.

Usuthu looked like they would grab all three points at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium after Lehlohonolo Majoro and an own goal from Wandisile Letlabika in the first and second half respectively saw them lead twice.

However, they couldn’t hold on to their lead, as Sera Motebang and Ndumiso Mabena scored for Celtic to secure a valuable point for the Bloemfontein outfit.

After rescuing their top-flight status during the twilight of the season last campaign, many expected Usuthu to learn from their mistakes. But such has been their underwhelming outings that coach Jozef Vukusic, who took over the reins from Cavin Johnson, was fired last week after a poor run of form.

That was not a surprise decision as Ayanda Dlamini had already been promoted from the reserve team to take over the the senior team in March. The former striker won his first game, defeating leaders Kaizer Chiefs by 1-0 away from home, but has battled to ignite the fighting spirit since the restart.