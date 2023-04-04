AmaZulu's Romain Folz demoted after poor run of results

Cape Town — Romain Folz has been demoted at AmaZulu after a string of disappointing results, which includes a mere one win in their last five Premiership matches. On Tuesday, AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu announced that Folz has been moved from the head coach's position to a technical advisor role.

As a technical advisor, Folz will be advising the president on the technical aspects of AmaZulu's Vision 2032 project. Former assistant coach Ayanda Dlamini has been appointed interim head coach. The president said the changes come into play with immediate effect until the end of the season. “The game is result driven and with six matches to go, occupying 12th position it is clear the performance is not fitting of a club like AmaZulu,” said Zungu.

“The decision we have taken is to appoint Ayanda Dlamini as caretaker coach until the end of the season. His mandate is to fight for the remaining 18 points that are on offer. “Dlamini has the huge task to prepare the team for the upcoming match against Cape Town City this weekend. “With Folz, there are many aspects that we want to continue with from him. I have retained him as a technical director, primarily to advise the president on the technical aspects of Vision 2032 until the end of the season.

“He will be expected not to interfere with the day-to-day running of the team. We thank him for his contribution to the team.” AmaZulu’s remaining league fixtures in April are 9 April: Cape Town City (away), 23 April: SuperSport United (away) and 29 April: Sekhukhune United (home). @Herman_Gibbs