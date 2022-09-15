AmaZulu’s title credentials to be put to the test against Sundowns

Durban — AmaZulu captain Makhehleni Makhaula believes the team's Premiership title credentials will be put to the test when they face champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday. Usuthu have made their intentions to challenge for all the trophies on offer this season clear, and having made a fairly decent start to the campaign their credentials are set to be met with their test yet.

Makhaula, who has been an important cog in AmaZulu’s midfield, revealed that Sundowns will hand them a chance to make an informed analysis of how far they are to being the best team in South Africa. “For us as players it's important that we apply ourselves, the coach can do whatever he needs to do tactically, but at the end of the day it's all about us and how we express ourselves. Not to say that the other games don't (matter), but it's these matches that test how far you are with regards to challenging for the league," said Makhaula "It's gonna come down to our confidence and it's big matches like ones against Sundowns that give you more confidence."

The KwaZulu-Natal-based club are currently in their worst slump since the arrival of coach Brandon Truter. Following an impressive start which saw them rocket to the top of the league standings, AmaZulu have now lost two and drawn one of their last three matches, the last defeat coming at home at the hands of a struggling Chippa United. Their next opponents from Chloorkop have had to endure difficulties as well since the beginning of the season, having to manoeuvre a growing trend of teams lining up in highly defensive structures and resulting in upsets on more than one occasion.

Although AmaZulu have developed a knack for snatching positive results against Sundowns over the years, Makhaula believes their recent dip in form bodes well for an extremely difficult encounter against the all-conquering Sundowns. "This game is a little difficult for us because we're playing away from home and we've been struggling to get points and also we're coming from a loss against Chippa United and they won, so obviously their confidence is high," he said. "We just need to prepare well and whatever the coach says we should do, we must apply on matchday."

The two sides will look to head into the international break on a positive note when they clash at Loftus. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport