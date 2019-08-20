Thami Mkhize: We are ready for Sundowns and we will give our best.” .Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Cape Town City want to challenge for league honours and they are cognisant of the importance of collecting points against fellow title contenders. It is for this reason that the Citizens are approaching tonight’s Absa Premiership clash away to champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium as a tie they cannot afford to lose.

The two sides are both still unbeaten and each have four points after winning and drawing their opening matches.

The Citizens captain, Thami Mkhize, knows just how big a confidence booster a win against the title holders in their own backyard will be.

“Cape Town City is an ambitious side. Our goal is to win the league. Sundowns are title contenders and we must make sure that we collect points against them if we are serious about challenging for honours.

“We are ready for Sundowns and we will give our best,” Mkhize said.

The Cato Ridge-born right-back has been a vital cog for City at the back. His solid performances saw Mkhize walking away with the Player of the Season award for the club last season.

Thami Mkhize of Cape Town City knows that his side has to be at their best if they are going to beat Sundowns on their home patch tonight, but he is confident that they can take down the defending league champions. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Such was his showing in the previous campaign that Sundowns actually had interest in luring him to Chloorkop but Mkhize instead extended his contract with John Comitis’ team.

“The team always comes first, ahead of myself or personal ambitions. Obviously it is every player’s dream to play for one of the big teams in South Africa or abroad but I can’t be putting more focus on such things ahead of a big game like this. It is an honour that Sundowns are appreciating the good work that I’m doing on the field but I won’t be going out there to impress.

I’ll be going out to help my team collect maximum points. That’s the most important thing,” he added.

City were dumped out of the MTN8 by Polokwane City at Newlands Rugby Stadium this past weekend and Mkhize explained that it hurt to surrender the title so early.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

“We are disappointed that we won’t be able to defend our MTN8 crown. We would have loved to go all the way again but it wasn’t to be. Our focus is now on the league. What happened this past weekend is water under the bridge. Sundowns are a good team with quality players. It won’t be easy but we will give it our best. We want to get back to winning ways after losing against Polokwane City.”

Sundowns meanwhile are oozing with confidence having advanced to the semi-finals of the MTN8 after beating Bloemfontein Celtic.

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook