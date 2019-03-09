Mohammed Anas (centre) scored the opening goal for Polokwane City against Golden Arrows on Saturday. Photo: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

Polokwane City continued their good form with a 2-0 victory over Golden Arrows in a Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. The result eases Polokwane into a lofty fifth position on the log standings.

After a lively start to proceedings, in which both teams endeavoured to move forward, it was Polokwane who took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute.

The goal came from Mohammed Anas, who has been in top scoring form in recent weeks.

The Ghanaian striker received the ball just outside the penalty area, and whipped in a shot that hit the back of the net.

Arrows attempted to hit back immediately, with Lerato Lamola and Knox Mutizwa troubling the Polokwane defence.

The Durban-based side could have equalised in the 18th minute, but goalkeeper George Chigova pulled off a good save to deny Danny Venter from a free kick.

Play swung from end-to-end as both teams looked up for the challenge. But, with defences tight and organised, clear-cut opportunities were difficult to forge.

Polokwane ended the opening 45 minutes in the ascendancy, though, and were unlucky not to increase their advantage when Jabu Maluleke smashed a shot that flew agonisingly wide of the target.

At the start of the second half, Arrows made a substitution, bringing on Siyabonga Dube in place of Danny Phiri.

The Durban club then put pressure on the home side, with Lamola, Venter and Velemseni Ndwandwe prominent in attacking moves.

In the 60th minute, Lamola had a great opportunity to equalise, but failed to make the most of the opening.

Five minutes later, Seth Parusnath had a chance, but his effort was saved by Chigova.

Polokwane City then looked to their bench in a bid to tighten things up, with goal-scorer Anas replaced by Sammy Seabi.

In the 77th minute, Polokwane went 2-0 up – Arrows failed to deal effectively with a corner and Charlton Mashumba pounced to steer the ball home.

Three minutes later, Mashumba could have scored again, but this time he fired wide.

The second goal, though, knocked the stuffing out of Arrows, and Polokwane were able to manage the game to the close and take the three points.

African News Agency (ANA)