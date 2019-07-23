Anele Ngcongca is still contracted to Masandawana for another year. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Anele Ngcongca is not leaving Mamelodi Sundowns any time soon. The diminutive right back is still contracted to the team for another year, according to his agent, Mike Makaab of Pro Sport International. Ngcongca is not with Sundowns at their camp in Botswana, but Makaab has cleared the air regarding his future.

“There’s always be interest in a player like Ngcongca, but he is not going anywhere. He will be playing his football at Sundowns next season,” Makaab said yesterday.

Ngcongca featured consistently for Sundowns last season. The 31-year-old made 18 league appearances for the Brazilians.

“Ngcongca was in Belgium this past weekend. He was invited by a former teammate who was doing a benefit match. He still contracted to Sundowns and is happy there,” he added.

Ngcongca enjoyed a nine-year stay with Racing Genk in Belgium.

“His desire is to continue to win trophies with Sundowns. At the moment his focus is at Sundowns and we will see at the end of the season,” Makaab said.

In his two-year spell with Sundowns, the Gugulethu-born defender has won two league titles.

Makaab also gave the latest news on Jeremy Brockie.

“Sundowns paid a huge transfer fee for Brockie (when they signed him from SuperSport United) and that is a big challenge. Yes, there’s interest in him and Jeremy want to play. He is happy at Sundowns but he is not happy about not getting game time. If something does happen maybe it will be towards the end of the transfer window,” he said.

Sundowns are also set to complete the signing of Nyiko Mobbie.

“We’ve agreed on principle with Sundowns about Mobbie. We should conclude the deal by the end of this week,” Makaab said.

Mobbie was at Free State Stars last season. He can play as a centre back or a right back.