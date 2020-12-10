Anele Ngcongca was a son of the soil, says Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – The South African soccer community on Thursday bid farewell to Anele Ngcongca, 33 who died in a motor vehicle accident on the N2 in KwaZulu Natal last month. The popular footballer from Mamelodi Sundowns, who also represented the national team Bafana Bafana was remembered in a solemn ceremony held at the JL Zwane Hall in Gugulethu in Cape Town. The gathering was attended by Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi as well as Ngcongca’s teammates from Masandawana. During the course of Thursday, tributes flooded social media to pay tribute to the footballer. Broadcaster Robert Marawa, on a television insert on Thursday reflected on Ngcongca’s time spent at English Premier League club Arsenal where he was hosted by Thierry Henry.

However, Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi had some stern words for the Western Cape government saying that the province could have done more for the player as well as other aspiring sportspeople from the Western Cape, saying “Anele was a leader and he was trust-worthy.”

Then, waving a proverbial finger at the provincial government, Mngqithi called it “dishonest, untrustworthy as well as inhumane” for not having an official funeral for the football star.

The coach said that the province failed to afford the people of the Western Cape of an opportunity to celebrate “a son of the Western Cape soil.”

He went on to say: “I wonder if it was a different race... I have seen so many people getting provincial funerals who I believe were not even worthy. I see someone who left this province as a young boy and went on to shine the flag of this province. He represented you with pride, dignity and honour.”

“He never failed this province, everywhere we talk about someone who made the Western Cape proud because of the accolades that Anele got, also as a player for Bafana Bafana.”

“I believe the black child in Gugulethu was denied an opportunity to see and celebrate a real role model..."

Mngqithi concluded, saying:“ Anele Ngcongca touched many lives. He was a very‚ very different person.”

“No wonder he has touched so many. He was kind‚ selfless and there was nothing he liked more than winning and nothing he hated more than losing.”

Staff Reporter