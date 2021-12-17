Another bites the dust? Gavin Hunt and Chippa United reportedly part ways

Durban - Chippa United and Coach Gavin Hunt hva reportedly decided to part ways following a brief suspension due to their poor start in the DSTV Premiership. Hunt was placed on temporary suspension last month after the club had what they deemed “their worst start in the clubs history”, having won just one game in their opening ten. PSL stalwart, Kurt Lentjies was placed as caretaker coach in his absence.

According to SoccerLaduma, the two parties have now reached a compromise. The agreement will see the Gqeberha based side pay Hunt a six month settlement amount following their decision to terminate his contract just four months into a two year contract. Chippa United have had 13 different head coaches in the last six years and the longest serving being former Mamelodi Sundowns man, Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela who accumulated a two year and three month stay over 4 spells at the Eastern Cape based side. The former Supersport United mentor’s appointment at the Chilli Boys was seen as a fresh start for a side that had just survived relegation albeit via promotion/relegation play-offs.