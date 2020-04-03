Another lifeline for Masilela at AmaZulu?

DURBAN - A stellar career that had looked to be over could well be extended further with AmaZulu set to give Tsepo Masilela another contract. The former Bafana Bafana left-back was seemingly down and out having been without a club for 14 months when Usuthu gave him a short-term deal. He grabbed the opportunity and has impressed team manager Qedi Dlamini, who would renew the former Kaizer Chiefs star’s contract today if he had the last word. But the technical team still have to give their views on whether the 34-year-old is worthy of another contract. “It will obviously all depend on the technical staff, but for me he hasn’t done badly. He has done very well and has worked very hard,” Dlamini said.

Masilela had one of his most eye-catching performances since joining AmaZulu in their last game when they defeated log leaders and his former side Chiefs.

“In the last game we played, he showed that he is a top player,” Dlamini said, adding what would no doubt raise eyebrows.

“He is still young. Tsepo is just 34.”

In a country where players are immediately considered over the hill once they reach 30 years of age, Dlamini’s statement came as a shock, especially because it was in reference to a player who has generally struggled with injuries.

“But we will take it as it comes. We will see, we will monitor his performances and how he improves because game time also improves you. He has been getting game time and he is showing those improvements.

“We will then make the decision whether we keep him or not after we’ve completed all our league games,” Dlamini explained.

Masilela has represented Bafana at two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the Fifa Confederation Cup and Fifa World Cup. He also played club football in Israel and in the Spanish La Liga.

“One of the good things is that he motivates these young players,” Dlamini stated.

“I saw one of our players mentioning in an interview that Tsepo is putting him under serious pressure to perform. That’s good and that’s what you want for these youngsters. You need people who will mentor them and take them to greater heights. And Tsepo does that.”

Usuthu are in the throes of a relegation battle and the experience of Masilela will come in handy in their last six league games.