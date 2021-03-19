Anthony Laffor thankful for the gametime at Chippa United

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

GQEBERHA - Striker Anthony Laffor believes Chippa United stands a good chance of beating beat Swallows FC on Saturday ... if the players listen to the coach. After failing to register a victory in their last six games, Chippa United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Swallows to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a DStv Premiership match. Both sides want to win the fixture, but the Chilli Boys need the three points more than the Dube Birds because they desperately want to move away from the relegation zone. After helping Chippa United advance in the Nedbank Cup last weekend, Laffor is expected to play a pivotal role again in a must-win game on Saturday. ALSO READ: Chippa United end Richards Bay’s dream Nedbank Cup run

“We have a big game against Swallows. We know that they are desperate for a win. In our last game against them, we played a draw. This time around, if we listen to what the coach wants us to do, I think we will be successful,” said Laffor.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player thanked the coaching staff for believing in him and also revealed that he has decided to guide players who want to be successful.

“Since I came here, I have been getting gametime. I just want to thank the coaches, the technical staff and my teammates for believing in me. If the coach does not believe in you, you can’t start a game,” he said.

“I have been working so hard, now I am starting to gel with the guys very well. It took time to get used to them but now everything is fine and we are happy.

ALSO READ: AmaZulu win again as Chippa's relegation fears increase

“The most important thing for me is to guide young players and make them understand that everything is possible in football. If you want to be successful, you must work hard,” Laffor added.

@pedro_mapelo