Apart from Gavin Hunt, who else is in line to get the SuperSport United head coach job?

Johannesburg — SuperSport United have their job cut out for them as they are currently in search of a new coach for next season after sacking Kaitano Tembo who spent more than two decades at the club, as a player and a coach. Below, IOL Sport football writer Mihlali Baleka profiles three candidates that could potentially succeed the Zimbabwean.

Benni McCarthy McCarthy is currently unemployed after he was sacked by AmaZulu last month. However, he remains one of the most qualified coaches in the land given that he holds a Uefa A Pro Coaching License. McCarthy is quite ambitious and outspoken as he wants certain players at his disposal. Those ambitions cost him his job at Usuthu and Cape Town City as he had a go at the chairmen, Sandile Zungu and John Comitis.

His needs might not necessarily be met at SupersSport given that the club is reported to be facing financial difficulties of late - a reason why they had to play more youngsters recently. But considering the fact that McCarthy was a youngster himself when he made his top-flight debut at just 17, he’ll know the importance of nurturing the future generation of Bafana Bafana, not just SuperSport. Muhsin Ertugral

Few coaches come as experienced as Ertugral in the top-flight. That he’s currently jobless after leaving his post as the Technical Advisor of the Turkish national team is a surprise to many. He was in the stands when Cape Town City drew with the second placed rookies Royal AM in Waterfront on Saturday night. A feat that shows that he’s still following South African football. Like any other coach, Ertugral is ambitious and wants to win trophies. He achieved that feat with Kaizer Chiefs during his two stints with the club.

But one thing that Erugral prides himself in is his knack to mold youngsters and be a father figure. And that’s what SuperSport United need at the moment given the current crop of players at their disposal. Andre Arendse Arendse is currently holding the fort as SuperSport’s interim coach. He deputised Tembo before he was released while he also worked as the goalkeeper coach for some time.

He knows the ins and outs of the club. So it won’t be surprising if the management gives him the ropes on a full time basis. After all, he started his tenure on a high note as SuperSport beat Chiefs 1- 0 away from home on Saturday night. But like any other coach, Arendse will be keen on having enough resources that will ensure that SuperSport thrives again. After all, this is a team that knows about winning having won the league for three times in a row. However, with winning comes the need to maintain the club’s culture as well. So if SuperSport decides to integrate more players into the first team while trying to find a winning formula, they won’t have to look too far given that they have Arendse at their disposal.