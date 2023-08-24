Are AmaZulu favourites against stuttering Kaizer Chiefs?

In the most bizarre circumstances, and for the first time in their history, AmaZulu FC may don the favourites’ tag ahead of facing Kaizer Chiefs. The two clubs clash in the DStv Premiership at FNB Stadium on Saturday with very little to go on in the way of predictions, which in itself is an unfamiliar position for Chiefs.

If history is anything to go by, a home fixture against an Usuthu side yet to score this season would be deemed an easy win for Chiefs – but not with their current form. The appointment of Molefi Ntseki as Chiefs’ head coach, which dismayed a large section of their supporters, is well on its way to coming back to haunt the club’s hierarchy.

Ntseki required the protection of the SA Police Service as he was escorted off the field at Mbombela Stadium after Chiefs were beaten by TS Galaxy over the weekend. The incident, which is the second of its kind to happen in six months, presents a visiting AmaZulu with the perfect chance to rub salt into an already open Chiefs wound.

Last Sunday’s defeat sees Chiefs with just a single point to their name after three games in the Premiership. While AmaZulu’s three successive 0-0 draws present worrying signs for them as well, perhaps a meeting with opponents who haven’t beaten them in two years is the perfect tonic. Chiefs’ last victory over the KwaZulu-Natal outfit came in 2021 as a solitary Samir Nurkovic strike was enough to see them claim three points in Durban.

The seven matches in all competitions that have followed between the two sides have seen five draws, while AmaZulu got the better of Chiefs twice, the last of those wins coming in January this year. AmaZulu achieved their biggest ever win over Chiefs as they ran riot with a 4-0 victory last time out. AmaZulu, although with worries of their own, are currently the more positive of the two teams, with new coach Pablo Franco Martin fast-tracking his influence on his new team.

Last season, they were often accused of presenting a directionless style of play, littered with unpredictability under both former coaches Brandon Truter and later Romain Folz.

However, having appointed ‘Cijimpi’ and facilitated a mass exodus of players alongside a spending spree, the club appear to be taking a different shape on and off the field. A club clouded by off-field and disciplinary issues last year appears to have signed up for the ideas of new man Martin and are determined to achieve success, a trait that doesn't bode well for Chiefs. It is uncommon for any Chiefs side to approach a match against AmaZulu with a concern about their frailties, but, after scoring just a single league goal themselves in their opening three outings, it’s fair to say there is pressure on the attackers.