Arrows and City play to a 1-all stalemate; wins for Stellenbosch and Gallants

Cape Town — Hosts Lamontville Golden Arrows salvaged a share of the spoils in a 1-all draw with Cape Town City FC in a DStv Premiership clash at the Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban, on Tuesday evening. In past encounters, City generally enjoyed the better of Arrows and Tuesday evening it looked it would be the case again, but Zimbabwean Divine Lunga scored an equalizer six minutes from the end. Two minutes later, Lunga had another scoring chance but failed to pull the trigger and opted to work his way past a defender instead.

The 18-year-old Gambian import Kajally Drammeh was the star of first-half play after he opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a superb individual effort from the edge of the penalty box. He had earlier gained possession after a pass from fellow striker Khanyisa Mayo. Together with Venezuelan Darwin González who completed City's three-prong attack, the Arrows' defence battled to withstand a wave of attacks. Debutant Lyle Lakay, the former Sundowns fullback who was used as a midfielder out wide on the left, also enjoyed a few penetrative runs deep into the Arrows half and he too posed a threat when he was in firing range.

City enjoyed more possession as second-half play wound on, but Arrows produced a strong finish which produced a few scoring chances but only one was converted. The draw denied City a chance to move into the top half of the standings for the first time this season. At the Danie Craven Stadium, in the Western Cape Winelands, hosts Stellenbosch ran out 3-0 winners against visiting Maritzburg United, after leading 1-0 at halftime.

Stellenbosch enjoyed a first-half 1-0 lead after an own goal by Maritzburg right-back Thabo Moloisane in the 24th minute. By the time the first half ended, Stellenbosch had unleashed 11 shots at goal, although only two were on target. Maritzburg managed a paltry two, with neither on target even though they enjoyed more possession. In the second half, Stellenbosch increased their lead just ahead of the hour mark. Maritzburg failed to clear a corner, and Antonio Van Wyk was at hand to score a 58th-minute goal.

Seven minutes later, there was more woe for Maritzburg when Stellenbosch ran up a 3-0 lead, thanks to a Sinethemba Mngomezulu goal. At the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, the visiting Marumo Gallants defeated TS Galaxy 1-0. Gallants took a first-half lead in the 38th minute thanks to a strike from Sede Dion. After he latched on to a goalmouth cross from Katlego Otladisa he buried the ball in the corner with a stinging low drive.