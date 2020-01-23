The likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, SuperSport United and to some extent Orlando Pirates, will be praying for Arrows’ victory to slow down the table-topping Amakhosi.
A defeat for the Glamour Boys will motivate the contenders to fight for full points and close the gap on the log leaders.
Chiefs are at the summit of the table with 42 points after 18 rounds of league matches, seven points clear of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sundowns, who are the reigning Premiership champions will be banking on Arrows to do them a favour by dispatching the Soweto outfit.