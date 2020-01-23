Arrows are focused on themselves









Lamontville Golden Arrows do not subscribe to the notion that they are out to do favours for other teams but equally, they don't care if others do benefit when they square off against Kaizer Chiefs in an Absa Premiership tussle on Saturday (3.30pm kick-off). The likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, SuperSport United and to some extent Orlando Pirates, will be praying for Arrows' victory to slow down the table-topping Amakhosi. A defeat for the Glamour Boys will motivate the contenders to fight for full points and close the gap on the log leaders. Chiefs are at the summit of the table with 42 points after 18 rounds of league matches, seven points clear of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns. Sundowns, who are the reigning Premiership champions will be banking on Arrows to do them a favour by dispatching the Soweto outfit.

But assistant coach at Arrows, Mandla Ncikazi, said they are focused on their journey not what is happening at the top.

“Everyone must work hard for themselves. We’ve got our own mandate, goals and objectives,” he said.

“If we happen to do anyone a favour, it is good for them but our aim is to move away from the relegation zone as soon as possible by getting as many points as possible.

“If we do that and others benefit, let it be,” Ncikazi said yesterday morning at their training grounds on the Moses Mabhida outfields.

It’s Arrows’ home game but Chiefs use the venue as their second home ground. Chiefs are yet to lose at Mabhida this season.

Amakhosi have already enjoyed good results at the Durban stadium against the likes of Orlando Pirates, Bloemfontein Celtic and Black Leopards.

“Credit must be given to Chiefs for the way they have attacked with the likes of Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro. They are a threat at set-pieces.

“Eric Mathoho is also dangerous. I think 90 percent of their goals come from standard situations. They are a serious threat. Deal with that and compete. Impose your game when you are in possession and don’t lose the ball cheaply,” said Ncikazi about their planned approach for Saturday.

Abafana Bes’thende are eighth on the log with 26 points and they are pushing hard to cement their place in the top eight.

“It was a management decision to take this game to Moses Mabhida,” Ncikazi said.

“I would have loved to take it to Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont. It is more like a home but it is what it is. For us any stadium in South Africa like home.”





