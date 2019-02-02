Danny Venter's team mates celebrate after he score the opening goal against Highlands Park. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Lamontville Golden Arrows (1) 2 Highlands Park (0) 1

Steve Komphela continued with his sparkling start in his tutelage as the head coach of Lamontville Golden Arrows when he registered his third victory in his tenure against Highlands Park in an Absa Premiership tussle at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont.

Abafana Bes'thende defeated the Lions of North 2-1 in a very hot afternoon in Durban. It was their second home victory under Komphela at home. Arrows are now five games unbeaten in all the competitions under the tenure of Komphela who took over the hotseat from Clinton Larsen in December.

Abafana Bes'thende dominated the early proceedings. They were building from the back and exchanging some neat passes.

They turned their dominance in to a goal when Danny Venter unleashed a cracker to beat Tapuwa Kapini between the sticks for the Lions of North 23 minutes in to the game.

Arrows could have doubled their lead when Siphamandla Sabelo tormented the defence of Highlands and tried to curl his attempt in to the back of the net but sailed wide.

Arrows were piling more pressure on the right and side of Highlands. Abafana Bes'thende were using the width on the right and side to penetrate the Lions of North.

Steve Komphela played three at the back (Musa Bilankulu, Matome Mathaine and Nkosinathi Sibisi) while Siyabonga Dube and Divine Lunga operated as wing backs. Venter was the main man in the middle of the park marshalling the midfield as Seth Parusnath, Knox Mutizwa, Sabelo and Wade Jooste led the attack upfront.

Nkosingiphile Gumede were spectator for Abafana Bes'thende between the sticks. Mothobi Mvala almost restored parity for the Lions of North when he directed his header off target after he was well spotted by Lesenya Ramoraka minutes on to the second half.

Owen Da Gama went for pace in the second half when he introduced Mokete Mogaila and Peter Shalulile, the duo replaced Moeketsi Sekola and Siphesihle Zwane. The tactic worked for Da Gama as they caused more problems for Arrows. They were a much better side in the second half and created chances to snatch the equaliser. Shalulile also missed a glorious opportunity with his head 10 minutes in to the second stanza.

It was a good move that saw Lindokuhle Mbatha taking on Nkosinathi Sibisi before delivery a quality cross that was headed wide by Shalulile. Komphela introduced Lerato Lamola in the place of Sabelo Ngcobo 68 minutes into the game and he scored with his first touch profiting from a lovely cross by Mutizwa on the right side two minutes after he was on the pitch.

Highlands Park were finally rewarded for their efforts when Ryan Rae scored with a thumping header from Mbatha's free kick in the 76 minutes to give the visitors some hope of an equaliser which never came.

IOL Sport

