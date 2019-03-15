Steve Komphela: “We still need two points and then we are out of relegation." Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Steve Komphela believes Lamontville Golden Arrows require 12 points to cement a place in the top eight. Abafana Bes’thende collected three points out of six in Limpopo. They lost to Polokwane City and beat Baroka FC 1-0 on Wednesday.

“We still need two points and then we are out of relegation. We can then be greedy and ask for 12 because 12 points will take us to 40 points. When you are at 40 you can just think about top eight. It is still baby steps but it is a crucial three points,” he added.

In their last six games Arrows will face Cape Town City, AmaZulu, Kaizer Chiefs, Free State Stars, Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

In his tenure with Arrows, Komphela has won three league games for Abafana Bes’thende in nine outings.

He defeated Maritzburg United, Highlands Park and Baroka. Komphela shared the spoils with Bloemfontein Celtic, Black Leopards and Chippa United, and suffered defeats to SuperSport United, Polokwane and Orlando Pirates.







The Mercury

Like us on Facebook