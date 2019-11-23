Sibiya was born in Lamontville and he recalls, as a young boy, watching Abafana Bes’thende winning the MTN8 competition in the elite league in 2009. Those images of the champions - coached by Manqoba Mngqithi - continue to make him believe that the current Arrows team he is now a part of can repeat the feat.
Today's semi-final clash between Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns at Clermont’s Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium presents a perfect opportunity for Sibiya to help Steve Komphela’s team progress to the Telkom Knockout final, leaving them with just one game from realising his dream.
It is a grudge game, however, and Sibiya is aware of that as he was part of the victorious side when Arrows downed the Brazilians 3-2 in a league encounter two weeks ago. Abafana Bes’thende have not lost a game in Clermont this season and Sundowns would have learnt a thing or two about the pitfalls at the township stadium. So there’s nothing less than fireworks expected in this clash.
Sibiya fancies their chances and has his eye on the winners' prize. “It will be a great honour and privilege for us to win the Telkom Knockout. Arrows are from Lamontville and that’s my township. Ever since I’ve played top flight football, I’ve never won a cup. It will be special for me to win my first cup with the team from my own township. That will also inspire a lot of youngsters in my community,” Sibiya, who was 14 when Arrows won the MTN8, explained.