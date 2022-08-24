Arrows claim Durban derby victory, Royal AM edge Maritzburg

Johannesburg - Golden Arrows secured their first Premiership victory of the season and claimed the Durban derby bragging rights as they edged AmaZulu 1-0 at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday evening. Arrows, still reeling from a bruising start to the season made the better start in the opening stages and were duly rewarded when starman Pule Mmodi grabbed the opener in the 26th minute.

Mmodi found the back of the net after off a brilliant assist from the far side by the industrious Velemseni Ndwandwe, putting Usuthu under pressure to respond. Meanwhile at the Chatsworth Stadium, Royal AM claimed the honours with a 1-0 victory over provincial rivals Maritzburg United and made it an unhappy return for coach John Maduka. Motebang Sera, who started his first game for Royal AM since his arrival at the beginning of the season found the one and only goal of the match through an Andre De Jong assist in the 10th minute.

Table-topping Usuthu rode their wave of impressive form to a battle against city rivals, Arrows looking to further supplement their stay at the top at the expense of their arch rivals. AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter has been struck by the chemistry of his front three in the opening games, but decided to tweak it a bit for this encounter as veteran Lehlohonolo Majoro replaced Bongi Ntuli in the starting 11, partnering with the in form duo of Gabadinho Mhango and Chidi Kwem. Abafana Bes'thende, still without a win this campaign looked to kick-start their season with a good result in this encounter. The technical team opted for the 'gung-ho' approach by fielding their best attacking weapons, and were justified as they played on the front foot in the opening stanza.

Following their concession of the opening goal, Usuthu came to life and threatened Nkosingiphile Gumede's goal with regularity and perhaps should've found their equaliser if not for the resolute defending by Abafana Bes'thende. The second half saw intense AmaZulu pressure and a barrage of goal scoring opportunities, but Gumede was at his best as he refused to be beaten in the Arrows goal. Abafana Bes'thende displayed the kind of fight expected from a side languishing on the wrong end of the table. Usuthu lost their first match of the season and drop to third on the DStv premiership log.

