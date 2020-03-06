Arrows confident of sinking Bucs

Lamontville Golden Arrows are eager to entrench their dominance at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban when they lock horns with Orlando Pirates in an Absa Premiership tussle tomorrow (6pm kick-off). Abafana Bes’thende have taken their game to a new level in their own territory this season. They have performed well, always with honour and sometimes with outstanding distinction in front of their own supporters. Defender Nkosinathi Sibisi is oozing with confidence heading into their encounter with the Buccaneers. Sibisi has blossomed and flourished under the leadership of Steve Komphela.

“We’ve done well at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium this season and we want to continue with our good form there. The hopes are high of getting three points against Pirates. We know the strengths and weaknesses of Pirates. They are quick going forward and can score at any time. We’ve worked hard on our defensive patterns and how to hit them on transition. We hope to score more goals and win the game,” Sibisi said.

Bidvest Wits are the only side in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to beat Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium this season.

The likes of Maritzburg United, AmaZulu, Baroka FC, Polokwane City, Stellenbosch FC, SuperSport United, Chippa United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Highlands Park have all stumbled at Sugar Ray Xulu.

Even top marksman have struggled to notch up goals at Sugar Ray Xulu. Peter Shalulile of Highlands is currently second in the race for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot, behind Gabadinho Mhango of Pirates, but could not add to his tally last week against Abafana Bes’thende. It was the same story for Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United. Arrows will be out to keep Mhango quite.

“It is going to be a busy day. He is the top goalscorer in the league. He has been doing quite well,” Sibisi said.

Mhango has netted 14 league goals so far.

“We’ve done well against teams with top goal scorers. It has always been our objective as the defensive line of Arrows to keep clean sheets because the forwards are doing the job in front of goal. We’ve drawn inspiration from doing well against top strikers in the league. We are on the right track.” Sibisi added.

Pirates are third on the log with 39 points after 23 games while Arrows have amassed 31 points after the same number of games and sit eighth.

Arrows have beaten Sundowns and SuperSport in Clermont and they are targeting another big scalp. The Sea Robbers succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Kaizer Chiefs last weekend and they will be out to bounce back and keep their title hopes alive. A victory for Abafana Bes’thende will propel them to safety.

The Mercury