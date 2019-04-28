FILE PHOTO: Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela. Photo: BackpagePix

DURBAN - Golden Arrows’ push for a place in the top eight of the Premiership continued when they beat Free State Stars 2-1 at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Abafana Besthende took full advantage of Kaizer Chiefs latest Premiership slip to sit just a single point off the high-profile, under-performing lineup.

Home coach Steve Komphela reinstalled Danny Venter into his starting XI after the playmaker had served a one-match ban.

Arrows, who let their 1-0 lead slip at Chiefs in midweek action, did not suffer the same fate as a first-half brace from Knox Mutiwa helped put daylight between the hosts and Ea Lla Koto.

Mutiwa converted a 19th minute penalty and got onto the scoresheet seven minutes later with his shot into the top left corner.

To their credit, Free State Stars steadied themselves and drew one back before the break through midfielder Sibusiso Hlubi after a dead-ball situation.

The second half failed to live up to the blistering pace set by the first as the hosts continued to dominate proceedings. The visitors were left to retreat and remain in 12th on the table.

The win moves Arrows to within two points of Chiefs in seventh and one back of Bloemfontein Celtic in eighth.

Africa News Agency (ANA)