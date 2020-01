Arrows face a tough challenge in Kaizer Chiefs









Steve Komphela is aware of the mammoth task facing his Lamontville Golden Arrows as they get ready to lock horns with high-flying Kaizer Chiefs at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium in an Absa Premiership match on Saturday (3.30pm kick-off). Photo: BackPagePix Steve Komphela is aware of the mammoth task facing his Lamontville Golden Arrows as they get ready to lock horns with high-flying Kaizer Chiefs at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium in an Absa Premiership match on Saturday (3.30pm kick-off). Amakhosi are sitting pretty atop the 16-team Absa Premiership table with 42 points from 18 matches and enjoy a seven point lead over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns who are the defending champions. Chiefs have notched up 13 victories and shared the spoils on three occasions. Only SuperSport United and Polokwane City have defeated the mighty Amakhosi this season. Komphela is well aware of the task that is facing his side.

“We have to go back home, regenerate and start to prepare for Chiefs.

"They don’t want the gap to be closed (between themselves and the chasing pack). They are our next opponent and it is the part of the Absa Premiership,” Komphela stated.

Abafana Bes’thende played out a 1-1 stalemate against Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane this past weekend.

“We have to keep on collecting points. This draw will take us a long way. It will give us confidence heading in to the game against Kaizer Chiefs,” he added.

Arrows have struggled away from home and have just one victory on their travels and Komphela felt that they should have earned their second victory of the season.

“It was a difficult match, you could see that they were fighting for their lives. The biggest regret was that we didn’t win the match. We had an opportunity to win the match at 1-0. We needed to make it 2-0 and we didn’t,” Komphela elaborated.

Arrows took the lead but couldn’t hold on as they allowed Polokwane to come back.

“We should learn to manage games. If we made it 2-0, I didn’t see them coming back. Congratulations to them because they put up a great fight,” Komphela said.

Knox Mutizwa took his tally to nine goals this season.

“Mutizwa is better than the nine (goals) he has got.

"He should be on 18 goals now,” Komphela explained.

Arrows are eighth on the log with 24 points.

“All that we are chasing was 26 points and then start to work towards 40 points. We still need another two wins to secure our PSL status.” Komphela concluded.

