Arrows get the victory thanks to Makhubela’s last-gasp goal









FILE - Ntsako Makhubela of Golden Arrows. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix DURBAN – Golden Arrows grabbed a late winner to edge Polokwane City 2-1 in a Premiership clash at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Arrows took the lead as early as the fourth minute. From a free-kick, Lindokuhle Mtshali played the ball in at the far post and Knox Mutizwa was at hand to head in and give the Durban side a 1-0 lead. While Arrows continued to apply the pressure, Polokwane were always threatening on the break and, on one occasion, they were unlucky not to score when Vusimuzi Mngomezulu’s attempt was saved by Arrows goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda. The game then settled down and much of the action was restricted to midfield. While both teams tried to make things happen, there was very little space available. Opportunities were limited to shots from range, with Arrows’ Siyabonga Dube firing wide in the 20th minute. Arrows had another good opportunity five minutes later, but Michael Gumede shot wide of the target. Mutizwa had a chance to increase the Durban club’s advantage, but Polokwane goalkeeper George Chigova was able to foil the midfielder.

Just before the halftime break, play shifted from end to end, with Gumede missing another chance for Arrows, and Polokwane denied by yet another save from Sibanda.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Polokwane’s persistence paid off when they equalised through Salulani Phiri.

The goal served to inspire Polokwane and they proceeded to put Arrows under immense pressure immediately afterwards.

In the 74 minute, Arrows made a change in a bid to get more attacking thrust, with Danny Venter coming on for Mtshali. Three minutes before fulltime, they had a great chance to score, but Gladwin Shitolo headed his attempt wide of the target.

The Durban side, though, kept trying and got the three points with virtually the last kick of the game, four minutes into injury time, with Ntsako Makhubela pouncing on a rebound to tuck in the winner.

African News Agency (ANA)