DURBAN – Golden Arrows grabbed a late winner to edge Polokwane City 2-1 in a Premiership clash at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Arrows took the lead as early as the fourth minute. From a free-kick, Lindokuhle Mtshali played the ball in at the far post and Knox Mutizwa was at hand to head in and give the Durban side a 1-0 lead.
While Arrows continued to apply the pressure, Polokwane were always threatening on the break and, on one occasion, they were unlucky not to score when Vusimuzi Mngomezulu’s attempt was saved by Arrows goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda.
The game then settled down and much of the action was restricted to midfield. While both teams tried to make things happen, there was very little space available. Opportunities were limited to shots from range, with Arrows’ Siyabonga Dube firing wide in the 20th minute.
Arrows had another good opportunity five minutes later, but Michael Gumede shot wide of the target. Mutizwa had a chance to increase the Durban club’s advantage, but Polokwane goalkeeper George Chigova was able to foil the midfielder.