Steve Komphela will be hoping his team can finally get a win. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Golden Arrows and AmaZulu are in desperate need of maximum points for different reasons. The two teams will square off against each other on Saturday at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Usuthu are still searching for that elusive first victory of the season, while Abafana Bes’thende are out to keep their unbeaten run at home intact.

Speaking after taking Arrows players through their drills in Durban yesterday, coach Steve Komphela explained why it is important for them to keep their winning run at home going.

“We need to keep pushing. If you win your home matches it gives you a great chance to finish in a respectable position on the log come the end of the season. It is also home to AmaZulu but it is also important to know your conditions, dressing-room and the field and then take advantage and use it, which is what we are doing,” Komphela said.

Arrows boast a 100% record at home after winning the two games they have played at Sugar Ray. They swept past Maritzburg United in their opening encounter and then brushed aside Chippa United the last time they played at home.

With this record Komphela and his troops will be high on confidence when they tackle Usuthu, but he is wary of the danger that his opponents could pose on the day.

“That’s when they are very dangerous (when they are low on confidence). They come up well prepared. Sometimes when you are winning and the confidence is there, some level of complacency creeps in. We know that they will be coming in here saying we’ve got to get our first three points and we need to win our matches, and this is a derby which makes things very difficult for us. We know the quality they have and the coach and we just have to prepare properly,” he said.

AmaZulu have had a nightmare start of the season. In four PSL outings they have lost on three occasions and registered just one draw, which has led to their coach Cavin Johnson walking a tight rope. In-form Arrows players Knox Mutizwa and Divine Lunga are expected to cause a lot of havoc for AmaZulu. Komphela is hoping that the Zimbabwean duo will come back refreshed from international duty with no injuries.

“We are expecting Mutizwa and Lunga back on Thursday. It is a challenge when you have international players. The only thing that we hope for is that they come back without any injuries,” Komphela said.





IOL Sport

