Mandla Ncikazi, assistant coach of Golden Arrows. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Golden Arrows are searching for a goal-minder to beef up their goalkeeping department. Assistant coach at Abafana Bes’thende, Mandla Ncikazi, confirmed this on Tuesday at the Nedbank Cup press conference at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Max Mbaeva sustained an injury just before the start of the second round of the PSL.

An injury to Mbaeva left Abafana Bes’thende with Nkosingiphile Gumede who is commanding the starting berth and Sherwin Naicker.

“The process is still ongoing. What makes it even difficult is the fact that the candidate that we are looking at recruiting into the team, other clubs are also doing the same. So, there’s competition with certain players. The recovery of Max Mbaeva is also progressing well,” Ncikazi explained.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Gumede has done well in the absence of Mbaeva. He has conceded two goals in three matches.

“At this point in time I’m not sure whether he will be able to recover fast or we will need a replacement. It also depends on the negotiations with the recruit that we are trying to bring into the club. Currently I’m not sure at what stage we are with the recruitment. We were talking to a certain goalkeeper but I don’t know the progress,” he added.

Max Mbaeva sustained an injury just before the start of the second round of the PSL. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Abafana Bes’thende have been quiet in this transfer window. They are yet to sign any player.

“I’m sure every team would like to reinforce their strike force based on the number of goals that the top goalscorer has scored so far. If I’m not mistaken he is on seven or eight goals. We would love to reinforce that department. It also depends on the number of factors.

“Can you get a right player? Is he available? It is difficult in the January transfer window because players are still contracted to their teams. Hopefully, the management will pull off some miracles and get us a sharp shooter.

Based on the number of chances we created in the last game against Black Leopards and end up playing a draw was unfair. I’m hopeful and it is my wish that we get a striker.

Whether that happens, it is something else,” Ncikazi concluded.





The Mercury

Like us on Facebook