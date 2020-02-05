Abafana Bes’thende were bundled out at the penultimate stage of both the Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout in the previous campaign but they have now set their sights on becoming champions.
Arrows play Vaal University of Technology in the Nedbank Cup last 32 round at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
And coach Steve Komphela has challenged his troops to go all the way this time around.
“They must go and win it. What you need in cup competitions is the form of three to five games. Once you are in the semi-finals, it is anybody’s game,” Komphela explained.