Arsenal legend Ian Wright: Always a Pirate

JOHANNESBURG – Arsenal legend Ian Wright on Friday revealed his support of South African footballing giants Orlando Pirates. Wright tweeted alongside a picture of him in a new Orlando Pirates tracksuit top: “Once always a Pirate @orlandopirates”

Wright, 57, is a former Arsenal, Crystal Palace and England striker. His most successful period came at The Gunners – as Arsenal are known – as he made 221 appearances and scored 128 goals for the club between 1991 and 1998. In that period, he won the English Premier League title in the 1997/1998 season, and won the FA Cup twice in the 1992/1993 and 1997/1998 seasons. With Arsenal he also lifted the Football League Cup in the 1992/1993 season as well as the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1993/1994.

Once Always ☠️ @orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/6b0psbOYbJ — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) September 17, 2021 He remains Arsenal’s second highest scorer of all time. In the 1991/1992 season - having represented both Crystal Palace and Arsenal - he won the First Division Golden Boot award. Wright joined Crystal Palace in 1985 at the age of 21. He would remain at Crystal Palace until the age of 27, before joining Arsenal. At Palace, he made 225 appearances and scored 90 goals.

He also played for England from 1991 to 1998, scoring nine goals in 33 matches. Since his retirement in 2000, Wright - who has been awarded an MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) - has been involved in broadcasting as a football pundit. He has worked for BBC sport, BT Sport and has held a number of non-football roles in TV and radio.