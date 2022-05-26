Arthur Zwane can become an icon Kaizer Chiefs coach - Bobby Motaung

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday confirmed Arthur Zwane as their new coach to succeed Stuart Baxter. Zwane, who has served as the stand-in since Englishman Baxter and Chiefs parted ways last month, was handed a three-year contract. Dillon Sheppard was also appointed Zwane’s assistant.

“We need an individual who understands the KC values and who could implement that in a practical manner,” said Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jnr. “Having gone through every phase as a player and then taking the steps to develop as a coach makes him the ideal candidate.We understand the challenges the club faces. If you ask any of our supporters, they want to win, but they want to win the Kaizer Chiefs way. ALSO READ: AmaZulu appoint Brandon Truter as full-time coach, confirm Sithebe will leave

“He has the full support of the Kaizer Chiefs family. I wish you nothing but the best, my brother.” Football manager Bobby Motaung also wished Zwane well, stating that the club took the major decision to move away from foreign coaches at the club. “It is about empowering our own. Arthur has up-skilled himself. He will grow and become one of the icon coaches of this club,” Bobby Motaung said.

“Dillon has also been with the club the past three/four seasons and we feel that he should continue.” Unveiling @KaizerChiefs new coach Arthur Zwane who’ll be assisted by Dillon Sheppard. pic.twitter.com/9NGeShS1vP — Minto (@Mihlalibaleka) May 26, 2022

Zwane, who has worked his way from the junior ranks, has previously passionately spoken about his love for the AmaKhosi. He was also the stand-in coach in 2020/21 when he and Sheppard led Chiefs to their first-ever Caf Champions League final after Gavin Hunt was fired. More to follow... @ZaahierAdams

