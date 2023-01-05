Cape Town - While hard taskmaster Arthur Zwane is at the helm at Kaizer Chiefs, there will be no room for smoking, drinking and party animals. The Chiefs coach shared his thoughts with the media about players engaging in unhealthy activities such as smoking and drinking. He also added partying and hanging out with too many friends.

None of these issues has raised their head at Chiefs of late, but last year, former Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso, who spent seven years with the club, said during his time at Amakhosi that players came to training reeking of alcohol. This is not likely to happen during Zwane’s tenure although he felt it was necessary to air his thoughts on the matter. “I don’t like players who drink and smoke,” said Zwane, who explained that drinking, smoking and partying had no place in a professional sportsman’s life. He said their careers could be negatively affected.

“I am the most difficult coach to work with. Discipline comes first with me, and I always remind them that I don’t like players who drink and smoke for many reasons. “I don’t go to parties, even if it is something happening at home. I will show up for one hour and leave. “I am not saying they mustn’t socialise. I am saying a complete footballer needs to know what he wants in his career.”

There has always been a risk of overindulging in food and alcohol during the festive period. There is also the tendency to enjoy big parties where good habits can fall away while socialising. Zwane said it was time players saw the dangers. “Gone are those days where a professional footballer will have 20 friends,” said Zwane.

“You must know what you want, and you must know your circle. You must know who you mix with at home and who you can trust. You must know who you want to work with and how you can improve your game. “There is no time to have 20 friends. You go to Soweto and from Soweto, you go to Sandton when it’s party time. “You have to focus on yourself (instead). It was always going to be difficult for us because this time of the year is the festive season and a lot of people are thinking about going out.

“We had to put our foot down and say this is how we are going to do it. If we find out you did something else then you are out. We will focus on those who want it most. It is the reason why I am saying it goes down to one thing, discipline. “Discipline means a lot of things. You see dedication, you see sacrifice, and if you don’t, you sacrifice your future. I always say if you don’t want to enjoy what you love now, you are not going to enjoy life at a later stage. “We are privileged that we do what we love. We are privileged that we have opportunities. Luckily, we have boys who come from the development ranks, and they are very respectful.

“We have our ways of doing things from our development in terms of respect. A complete human being is someone you respect, whether on or off the field. “You must humble yourself and show you are coming from a better place but don’t look down on people. Show respect. That’s what our chairman Kaizer Motaung has taught us. He is a very humble man, and taught us to respect people. “Even when we are on top of our game and things are rosy, we still have to show respect.”