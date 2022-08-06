Arthur Zwane era starts with a whimper as Kaizer Chiefs lose league opener to Royal AM

Durban — Royal AM extended their dominance over Kaizer Chiefs as they managed a 1-0 victory against Amakhosi at the Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday evening. CHECK OUT YOUR FAVOURITE PREMIER LEAGUE AND PSL TEAMS’ FOOTBALL FIXTURES

Thwihli Thwahla's victory means they have won their last three games in the DStv Premiership against Chiefs, scoring six goals and conceding one in the process. The KwaZulu-Natal side opened the scoring inside two minutes. Ricardo Nascimento capitalised on confusion in the Chiefs box following a corner and his side-footed effort trickled past Bruce Bvuma in goal. Amakhosi, with fresh faces throughout the squad, sought a good start to the campaign while getting rid of the Thwihli Thwahla monkey off their backs.

Debutants Siyethemba Sithebe, Yusuf Maart and Ashley du Preez all started their first official games for the club as coach Arthur Zwane looked to find the right combinations to spearhead the club's rebuild. The home side Royal AM set up in typical Dan Malesela style as attacking talent dominated the starting 11 with Mxolisi Macuphu and Andre de Jong partnered up front. Following the early goal, Chiefs asserted their dominance and should've equalised if not for the heroics of Patrick Nyame between the posts.

Du Preez was put through on goal with a well weighted pass by Maart in the 27th minute but his effort was parried by Nyame who got up to deny Maart who snatched at the rebound.

The score at the halfway stage might not have reflected the essence of the game as Amakhosi created a barrage of opportunities and just couldn't find their breakthrough. Chiefs couldn't find their rhythm in the second period. Zwane tried to inject energy and intricacy in his side's midfield with the introduction of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in the 65th minutes as Chiefs struggled to find that final pass. Chiefs will have an opportunity to bounce back from their opening day defeat when they welcome Maritzburg United to the FNB stadium midweek, while Royal AM travel to Chippa United.

