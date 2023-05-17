Arthur Zwane is fine but Kaizer Chiefs condemn ‘unacceptable’ supporter behaviour

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs have finally spoken out following a recent attack on head coach Arthur Zwane by the club’s supporters. Amakhosi suffered a fourth defeat in the last five matches in all competitions on Saturday as they went down to direct competitors for a CAF slot Supersport United.

Their most recent results meant that the club would not only extend their barren run of eight years without a trophy but they would also not contend in any continental competition next season, a reality perhaps too harsh to handle for a section of the club’s fans. A small group of Kaizer Chiefs supporters expressed their frustrations in horrific style as coach Arthur Zwane had to dodge and weave objects thrown at him after the match, needing the South African Police Service to escort him to safety. The Naturena-based club has now confirmed the wellbeing of Arthur Zwane through a statement and has also taken the opportunity to express their displeasure on the incident and deemed the attack on the coach as unacceptable.

“The coach was immediately assessed in the change room by the doctor and was diagnosed to be fine. He returned to Johannesburg on the team bus, together with the players, without requiring any further medical attention,” the statement read. “Much as the Club understands that supporters were disappointed with the result, such expressions of dissatisfaction as were seen in Phokeng on Saturday are unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. Hence, we implore all our supporters to please refrain from any form of violence.” Kaizer Chiefs will finish off their season with what has become a dead-runner encounter against Cape Town City on Saturday and the club has urged the Amakhosi faithful to show their support in this difficult period.