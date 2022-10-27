Arthur Zwane knows the drama a Soweto Derby comes with but Jose Riveiro has experience

Cape Town - Tacticians Jose Riveiro (Orlando Pirates) and Arthur Zwane (Kaizer Chiefs) have by this time decided what their key areas of focus should be ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby at FNB Stadium. Zwane knows all about the drama of the Soweto derby, since he has played for both Chiefs and Pirates. However, this is the first time he will be the coach of a team on South Africa’s biggest football day. He knows SA will come to a standstill.

The Spaniard Riveiro has never experienced a Soweto derby, but he has coached in European countries such as Italy and Spain, and would have experienced some of the world’s most popular derbies. Zwane’s preparation will hinge around three crucial factors. He will have to find a way to neutralise the potent Kermit Erasmus-Monnapule Saleng threat, and bring out the best of off-colour striker Ashley du Preez. And then he must light a spark in the overall performances of playmakers Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat. Saleng has emerged as the most potent attacking player in the Premiership, and he has flourished in the twin roles as scorer and provider. He is proving a nightmare to man mark, because he is constantly on the move when his team are on the attack.

The arrival of Erasmus has brought the best out of him, and the two have struck up a terrific understanding. Together they have emerged as a potent force in Pirates’ attacks. Wednesday afternoon training session #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/yqPs1LcuE1 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 26, 2022 Chiefs have yet to benefit from Du Preez’s acquisition, since he has blown hot and cold this season. He is a supremely gifted striker and was a huge factor in Stellenbosch FC’s success in the league over the past two seasons. Two weeks ago, Du Preez showed some improvement against TS Galaxy, and Zwane needs to bring the best out of him. He has speed to burn, and it would help if Chiefs planned a move or two around him.

Dolly and Billiat have been producing underwhelming performances this season, and it has proved a major let-down for Chiefs. Both players have huge reputations as match-winners, and Saturday’s grand stage could help them to raise their games. Wednesday afternoon training session #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/3pEgs7kfZd — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 26, 2022 In the past, they have both proved their class, and Zwane needs to define their matchday roles so that Chiefs can bring the best out of the seasoned duo. Riveiro has not stopped smiling since last weekend, when Pirates thumped Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 in the MTN8. He knows his side will go into the clash with their tails up, but he has warned them against complacency.

His first task will be to ensure that his kingpins Erasmus and Saleng are ready to destroy Chiefs in their backyard, although Pirates are the home side. For logistical reasons, the game will be at FNB Stadium (Chiefs’ home) rather than at Orlando Stadium. As much as Erasmus and Saleng have impressed in the Buccaneers’ attack, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo has emerged as a kingpin in the team’s midfield. In recent matches, his role has varied and this has kept the opposition guessing. Ndlondlo’s biggest asset has been his linkman role in the middle of the field. He reads the game well and drops into pockets of space so that he is available to continue the attack. He is also excellent at finding the front runners with slide-rule passes when gaps appear in the rearguard.

A key member of Pirates’ midfield Miguel Timm is serving a suspension. He has shone in his role as a defensive midfielder, but on Saturday, Fortune Makaringe may be moved in from the flank to a central midfield position. Although he has a penchant for playing close to his strikers, he is excellent at breaking up opposition attacks in their early stages, and could do an excellent job against Chiefs. Given Pirates’ thrust on attack, scoring opportunities have emerged, but often chances have been spurned.