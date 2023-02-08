Arthur Zwane points finger at players failing to adapt quickly at Kaizer Chiefs

Johannesburg - ARTHUR Zwane says some of his players have failed to adapt at Kaizer Chiefs this season, resulting in inconsistent performances and results. Chiefs broke the bank in both transfer windows this season, signing 10 players in total. But not everyone has found their feet at the club.

Siyethemba Sithebe, for example, is starting to hit the right notes after starting on a high - only to drop down in the pecking order midway through. While Sithebe, and the likes of Ashley du Preez, are starting to look the part, other players such as George Matlou, continue to battle. That hasn’t helped Zwane, who is under immense pressure to find the club’s playing identity and reclaim their old, glory days.

And that inconsistent run has been disappointing as Chiefs rarely play “away” given that their fans fill up stadiums anywhere in South Africa, only to be let down by their results. “I think when it comes to players, it’s been the case of adaptation. Players learn differently. Some will find it difficult to settle in quickly,” Zwane said. “And that could be the result of being a Chiefs player. It’s up to the technical team to help them settle in quickly and know what’s needed from them.

“But time has changed and things have evolved. I don’t want to talk about the past. Players of today deal with pressure differently than before as well.” Amakhosi’s erratic performances has seen them lose out on the MTN8, while they have ruled themselves out of the Premiership title race. They now have a goal of finishing second on the league standings and winning the Nedbank Cup this season.

The league campaign, where Chiefs are fifth with 28 points, four behind second-placed SuperSport United, is currently on hold until next weekend. This week Chiefs will turn their focus to the Nedbank Cup last-32 where they visit Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday. With a huge fanbase in Pietermaritzburg, Chiefs are expected to dominate on the pitch and in the stands on Friday. But such has been their form this season, it’s hard to bet on Chiefs walking away with an easy victory.

Zwane believes Maritzburg will be tougher than what many pundits expect. “They are a difficult team – no doubt. But we are going with one thing in mind: to grind results. And ensure we move to the next round,” Zwane said. “Yes, it’s not going to come on a silver platter. They are a very good team. That’s why we have to fight hard to ensure we progress to the next round.”

Chiefs’ roller-coaster season has been impacted by injuries as well with Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana likely to miss the trip to the Harry Gwala Stadium. The lanky striker, though, is expected to be replaced by new signing Christian Saile Basomboli, who has impressed since his arrival. “We’ve created a lot of opportunities. We were unfortunate not to score. But we’ll do better and that tells us that we are in the right direction,” Zwane said.