Arthur Zwane starts cooking with AmaZulu with win over Chippa United

Arthur Zwane’s AmaZulu have bagged their first win of this current Betway Premiership campaign after an impressive 2-0 triumph over Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday. The new coach said it was by no means an easy victory despite the two first half goals from Hendrick Ekstein and Celimpilo Ngema.

Those goals were enough to see AmaZulu grab their first league win of the new season in their fifth game. It was the second league match at the helm for Zwane alongside co-coach Vusimuzi Vilakazi, after they were edged 2-1 by table-toppers Orlando Pirates last week. Before he began his job at the club, Zwane said he was hoping to be a catalyst for change at AmaZulu, which he represented as a player briefly in the 1997/1998 season.

AmaZulu FC co-coach Arthur Zwane reacting to his sides 2-0 win over Chippa United, in what is their first win of the season.@GagasiFMSports | #BetwayPrem pic.twitter.com/qCAxMKBTqA — Ayanda Nyuswa (@atnyuswa) October 29, 2024 Tricky fixture After the defeat to Pirates though, taking on Chippa who had won three of their first six games was no easy assignment explained Zwane. “We all know that it was never going to be an easy game for us. For the fact that we're playing against the team that was oozing confidence,” said Zwane.