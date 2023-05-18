Arthur Zwane vows to make Kaizer Chiefs fans ‘happy people’ again after being hit with bottle

Johannesburg - Beleaguered coach Arthur Zwane has sent a heartfelt promise to Kaizer Chiefs supporters, saying the time will come when they will make them happy. Chiefs failed to qualify for the top three in the Premiership last weekend, having also finished the season – their eighth in a row – without a a trophy.

So after losing to SuperSport United in their penultimate game of the campaign in Rustenburg last weekend to confirm a season full of calamity, a group of Chiefs fans didn’t take that well. So much so that as the team made their way to the dressing-room, fans threw missiles at them resulting in Zwane being injured on his face in the process. Zwane’s assistant Dillon Sheppard handled the post-match press conference duties, despite Zwane travelling back to Johannesburg in an “okay” state - not needing further medical attention.

Fast track to two days before Amakhosi’s last game of the season against Cape Town City at home the FNB Stadium, Zwane addressed the club’s media team for the first time since the ugly scenes took place. Zwane said the club understands the supporters’ frustrations as things haven’t gone according to plan this season – even though challenges were expected due to a rebuilding phase. “I have seen them supporting the team through thick and thin – when things weren’t going our way. I know how they want things to improve within the squad,” Zwane said.

“We are also worried about the situation because we thought we could make it better. But when you are in the phase that we are in, you’ll always have those hiccups and challenges.” And with Zwane looking set to continue as the Chiefs coach for another season, the 49-year-old who is expected to awaken the sleeping giant has vowed they will make their fans happy again. “They are always in our thoughts and we always want to make them happy. (But) most definitely, the time when we’ll make them happy,” Zwane said.