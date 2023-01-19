Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is optimistic about his future at the club and is planning to bring the glory days back to Amakhosi despite a mixed bag of results this season.

After finishing the year on a high - winning their last two games - Chiefs haven’t had a great start to the New Year. They lost at home to Sekhukhune United on the day of their 53rd anniversary, before they were hammered 4-0 by AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

These back-to-back defeats came in a space of a week, and Chiefs have lost ground in the title race – which has mounted pressure on Zwane ahead of Saturday’s clash against league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.. ‘10111’ ascended to Chiefs’ throne this season with a lofty billing, given that he’s a club legend, coached at the development ranks and has the needed qualifications. Chiefs also backed Zwane with signings, including Yusuf Maart, for him to succeed and reclaim the glory days after a lengthy trophy drought for the Glamour Boys.

But with Chiefs’ mixed results this season, Zwane is yet to fully discover their true playing style to develop a winning culture. Zwane, though, is not sweating over his future – despite the outside noise and pressure from the fans – saying that the club has a plan for the future.

“I'm not worried (about my future) because we have a plan as a club,” Zwane said at the club’s Village in Naturena on Thursday. “It’s a plan that needs to be executed. If you look back at how many times the club tried to get things right in recent years, it's been a lot.

“Whether you like it or not, we must do something (to work towards getting the club back to where it belongs). There are other teams we can refer to.” Ironically, one of the teams that Zwane has praised for finding their identity, which brought them success, is Sundowns, who are gunning for their sixth title in a row and lead the title race by 14 points. “It talks about continuity. And that is everything in football when you look at where they come from as a club,” Zwane said on Sundowns’ dominance.

“They also had times where no-one saw this thing becoming a beast. And it’s because of the patience and belief in the technical team that they succeeded. “When the coach (Pitso Mosimane) left, there was still continuity (under co-coaches Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi, who took over the reins).” While lauding Sundowns’ success, Zwane is not focusing on their gradual surge towards the title – the Brazilians have won a whopping 11 league games in a row.

“It’s key from our side to run our race. I’ve always said that we want to take our own time and we don’t want to focus on Sundowns,” Zwane said. “But we don’t have to put ourselves under pressure and be more worried about them. We need to be worried about rectifying our own mistakes." The last time Sundowns and Chiefs met this season, the former won 4-0. So Chiefs will be eyeing vengeance when they meet on Saturday, despite defender Sifiso Hlanti’s best efforts to describe the match as just another fixture.