As they prepare for their MTN8 quarter-final, here are 4 Classic Pirates v City clashes

CAPE TOWN - Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City have engaged in some enthralling battles over the years. Independent Media’s Zaahier Adams revisits four classic encounters ahead of their MTN8 quarter-final this coming Saturday evening. 1. Cape Town City (Putsche 61, Manyama 86) 2 – 2 Orlando Pirates (Wome 22, Norodien 90+ 3) The very first encounter between the sides back in 2017 was a gripping contest at Cape Town’s majestic 2010 World Cup venue. Both teams played with a great deal of attacking intent leading to Pirates’ Togolese international Dove Wome opening the scoring. City went in search of the equaliser, but had to wait until the stroke of the hour before their Austrian midfielder Roland Putsche levelled matters for the home team. The final quarter was frenetic with Lebogang Manyama sending the City fans into frenzy with a pile driver in the last five minutes. However, ecstasy turned to agony when substitute Riyaad Norodien broke the home team’s hearts with a stoppage time leveller.

Riyaad Norodien pictured in October 2019 in the colours of Cape Town City during the 2019 Telkom Knockout media day for Cape Town City at Hartleyvale in Cape Town. Photo: Ryan WilkiskyBackpagePix

2. Orlando Pirates (Mulenga 8, Maela 16) 2 – 2 Cape Town City (Patosi 69, 77)

After a hat-trick of hard fought 1-0 tussles, the mojo was reignited in September 2018 at Orlando Stadium.

Pirates stormed into a two-goal lead within the first 16 minutes through strikes from Zambian international Agustine Mulenga and Innocent Maela. However, the brilliance of City’s Ayanda Patosi dragged the visitors back into the game. Patosi showed off his immense skill with a delightful left-footed volley that soared into the top right corner before unleashing a free kick from range that ensured City a share of the points.

3. Cape Town City (Kewuti 1, Martin 84) 2 – 2 Orlando Pirates (Lorch 15, Mamela 50)

The Citizens’ placed a hefty dent in Pirates’ 2019 title chances by grabbing a point at a packed Athlone Stadium.

The home team stunned the Buccaneers faithful in the very first minute when Zukile Kuweti tapped home from close range. Pirates, though, gathered themselves and found an equaliser through hit-man Thembinkosi Lorch. A mistake by City centre-back Keanu Cupido after halftime allowed Pirates to take the lead when Luvuyo Memela side-footed into an empty net. City were, though, determined not to leave empty handed and their efforts were rewarded when Craig Martin levelled matters with just six minutes remaining.

In fact, Pirates were immensely grateful to their goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands for rescuing a point after the shot-stopper completed an acrobatic save to deny Riyaad Norodien a last-minute winner against his former team.

Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates pictured during the Absa Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC on the 05 September 2020 at Emirates Airline Park. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

4. Orlando Pirates (Jele 23, Mabasa 45, Ndengane 57) 3 – 3 Cape Town City 3 (Nodada 7, Erasmus 9, Roberts 85)

This six-goal thriller prior to the Covid-19 break was arguably the best of the lot.

Once again it was City that raced out of the starting blocks through an excellent long-range shot from Thabo Nodada before the in-form Kermit Erasmus doubled the total against his former team. The visitors should have put the game beyond Pirates in the first 20 minutes after creating another two clear-cut chances. Pirates, though, slowly clawed their way back into the game and pulled one back through captain Happy Jele before Tshegofatso Mabasa ensured the teams were level again at the break.

With neither team able to take hold of the game, Alfred Ndengane headed home for the Buccaneers before 21-year-old rookie Shane Roberts equalised shortly before full time for the Citizens.

@ZaahierAdams