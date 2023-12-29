Ashley du Preez is delighted to be back from injury, and is looking to play a key role in helping Kaizer Chiefs continue their winning streak while ending the year on a high. Amakhosi travel up to Polokwane for a DStv Premiership clash with Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night (8pm kick-off), eager to make it four wins on the trot so they can move up on the table.

And for that to happen, a player such as Du Preez is going to come in handy – the attacker having proven himself a key member of the team throughout the season. The former Stellenbosch FC star Ashley du Preez is pleased to be available after he missed out on previous matches, the Capetonian having been brought on late in the 1-0 victory over Richards Bay last time around. “I am back from injury and it is so nice to be back, and we all know injuries can be a huge setback and mentally frustrating,” Du Preez said.

“It was so nice to play a few minutes against Richards Bay, and I am happy that we won. I am getting back (to being) fully fit, to a 120 percent, and for me to play those few minutes, touching the ball and playing with the team – I liked it.”

Du Preez knows it is not going to be an easy game against a Sekhukhune outfit that would have gained some invaluable experience from their Caf Confederation Cup campaign, where they have mixed it up with some of the continent’s top outfits. Lehlohonolo Seema’s team are rookies in continental football, and while they look set to be group-stage casualties, they have had some impressive performances – one of those being their victory over Diables Noir of the Democratic Republic of Congo. They do go into the clash with Chiefs on the back of defeat to a Stade Malien side they had drawn with in Polokwane.

But history has shown that playing on the continent toughens local teams and makes them much more streetwise. It is for that reason that coach Cavin Johnson’s Amakhosi outfit cannot afford to take it for granted that they will chalk up victory number four on the trot. “The back-to-back wins have been amazing for the team. We want to continue with our winning mentality and to finish the year on a high note,” the 26-year-old Du Preez said.

“So, we are planning to maintain the momentum of winning. “We have been training hard, and we will give our best on match-day to get those minimum points so we can end the year on a high note, and be able to reflect on the year with excitement.” In the last five matches between the two sides, Chiefs have won three, while Sekhukhune have been victorious on two occasions. It makes for a fascinating clash to bring the year to an end.