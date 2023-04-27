Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs kept their chances of playing continental football next season alive as they beat Chippa United 1-0 at a full Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Thursday afternoon. Ashley Du Preez scored his side’s only goal in some style as Amakhosi remained fourth in the league with 44 points, two behind Orlando Pirates who have a game in hand.

The winger produces a worldie against Chippa United and AmaKhosi are up and running! Speaking after the match, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane was pleased with his team's win even though he feels that they need to improve in some areas heading to the last games.

“We want to keep improving. It’s great that we kept a clean sheet and got a goal. We need to improve some aspects and make sure that we become a better team,” Zwane said on SuperSport. For Chippa United, who had a goal rightfully disallowed in injury time, their survival hopes remain to hang by a thread as they are 15th and one point adrift from basement dwellers Maritzburg United. With challengers being separated from pretenders at both the top and bottom, both teams needed the three points amid their respective targets this season and in celebration of Freedom Day.

Chiefs, though, were expected to wear the favourites caps – despite seeing their six-game unbeaten streak coming to an end against Sekhukhune United last Sunday.

Coach Arthur Zwane, who again looked stylish in a silver two-piece attire, knew that his side would have to dig deep for the three points as he made five changes to the team that lost to Sekhukhune. Part and parcel of the absentees was injured captain Keagan Dolly and suspended centre-back Edmilson Dove who were replaced by Happy Mashiane and Njabulo Ngcobo respectively. And perhaps for ensuring that Chippa were unbeaten until the 72nd minute credit should also go to coach Lehlohonolo Seema who also made five changes to the team that lost to Sekhukhune on April 16.

Seema taking charge of the team for the first time since being tasked with saving the status of the club, having previously done that, was honest in his preview talk, knowing they had to win at all costs. “We need players that are sharper and hungrier. And that’s why we have to field the best players at this time of the season. We need to get results at all costs,” he said on SuperSport. Despite those talks, it was the visitors who had the first clear-cut chance at goal as Mduduzi Shabalala rattled the crossbar from close-range after some beautiful footwork and a pass from Christian Saile.

Sifiso Hlanti also came close to finding the lead for Amakhosi after his weighted effort from a resultant corner needed sharp reflexes from LLoyd Kazapua who was one of Chippa’s five changes. After dominating possession in the first half, Chiefs continued to dominate in the second - with winger Mashiane sending some dangerous crosses in the Chilli Boys’ box. Those crosses didn’t bear fruit, though, with Ashely Du Preez ballooning a close-range effort into the crowds after a cut-back from Saile as loud cheers filled the stadium.

Before that, though, Du Preez had done well to set-up Yusuf Maart on a 1v1 situation with Kazapua but the Chiefs’ captain for the day failed to race for goal as the hosts’ defence regrouped.

But just as he's been doing recently, Du Preez proved to be the main man for Chiefs. He positioned himself well on the edge of the box, before curling a long-range effort past Kazapua and into the top corner. “Ash is one of the top players that we rely on. He’s been doing well and scoring crucial goals at the right time. So I am happy for him and his confidence will grow,” Zwane said in his post-match briefing on SuperSport. Du Preez’s goal proved to be the winner for Amakhosi who’ll want to take that momentum into their last three games in search of that elusive continental football spot ahead of the next season.