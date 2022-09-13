Ashley du Preez the main culprit after Kaizer Chiefs came agonisingly close to defeat

Cape Town - Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is seemingly losing control of players since it appears they are not playing to instructions. After Chiefs came agonizingly close to defeat on Sunday against Marumo Gallants, Zwane said new striker Ashley du Preez was not playing to instructions, probably because he did not understand what he was required to do.

Chiefs were poor in the first half and Zwane decided to bring on Burundian striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana to inject new life into the attack at the start of the second half. He had shared his plans with Du Preez so that the Chiefs can use Bimenyimana to his full potential and justify the team changes at the start of the second half. Ten minutes into the second half, Zwane felt the plan was not working and he brought on Sebelo Radabe in another effort to bring out the best of Bimenyimana.

“We had to change, and we had to put everyone forward and have Caleb upfront,” said Zwane. “I don’t think Ashley understood what we wanted him to do. We said 'when Caleb goes, do not follow him, just stay in the pockets. You’re going to get those (stray) balls there'. “That is why we had to bring in Sabelo (Radebe) because Sabelo understands those pockets.

“Also, he (Du Preez) wanted to carry the ball forward and it’s not like him. I’m saying it’s a work in progress and we’re going to get it done." It is not the first time Zwane has named the players who have let him down. After the goalless draw against AmaZulu, Zwane said he expected greater effort from Du Plessis and Khama Billiat. A short while ago, when Chiefs lost 2-0 to Cape Town City, Zwane said the players did not stick to the game plan.

This is the third time this season that Zwane has remarked "it’s a work in progress" after a dismal performance. Zwane also pointed out that his players were guilty of ball-watching at one stage when they should have thwarted a one-man attack on the central defence. “In the first half we started slow, but we picked up eventually," said Zwane. "I think it was in the 10th minute where we had a one-vs-one situation with (Kgaogelo) Sekgota (and the Gallants goalkeeper Ismail Watenga).

“From there, it was a pass that came from the middle that one player made a run for from deep. Four of our players were there standing (deep), and none of them attacked it." Zwane did however admit "we did not play well" and "we didn't have clear-cut chances" but he was pleased with the goal that resulted from deadball play. As the coach, Zwane will be blamed for the team not playing well and not creating scoring chances. The goal came after a close-in free-kick from Sifiso Hlanti. His shot was back headed Sekgota and unmarked Zitha Kwinika, seemingly from an offside position, scored with a header.

This season Chiefs have scored five goals in seven matches. Apart from the Hlanti set-piece, Dillon Solomons scored a penalty (against Richards Bay). The remaining scores were from field goals which is a meagre return after seven games. Zwane deplored Chiefs' inability to score even when half chances beckoned. "We should have done better in terms of converting, though we didn't have clear-cut chances. We had numbers inside the box and we just had to pick one and score, just like we scored from a dead-ball situation," said Zwane.